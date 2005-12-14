TASER International Receives Notice from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

No Enforcement Action Recommended for Accounting and Medical Safety Issues

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., December 13, 2005 -- TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR, TASRE), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices today announced that the company has been advised by the Staff of the Division of Enforcement of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the Staff has completed the previously announced investigation into TASER International’s disclosures concerning the medical safety of the TASER device; and certain accounting and disclosure issues. The Staff further advised that it has determined that at the present time it will not recommend that the Commission institute any enforcement proceedings as to any of these matters. The Staff also advised the Company that it is continuing to investigate issues relating to trading in the Company’s stock.

