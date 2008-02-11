TASER International Receives Significant Order From New Foreign Country

3,000 ADVANCED TASER M26 Devices Purchased

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.—TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), the market leader in advanced electronic control devices (ECDs), today announced that it received a significant order from the interior ministry of a foreign country to equip law enforcement officers within that country with a total of 3,000 ADVANCED TASER® M26(tm) ECDs and related accessories.

“We are pleased to have a new country deploying our field-proven ADVANCED TASER M26 devices to their law enforcement officers,” commented Tom Smith, Chairman and Founder of TASER International. “This foreign order comes from a country that has witnessed the successful deployment of TASER® technology around the world and went straight to a large deployment. The ministry is acquiring the TASER devices as a valuable tool to provide their officers on the streets to reduce injuries and protect life,” concluded Smith.

The order was received and is expected to ship in the first quarter of 2008.

