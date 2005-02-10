TASER® International, Inc. Receives Four Large Orders for TASER Conducted Energy Weapons

Includes Follow-On Orders, a Full Deployment and One Initial Purchase

TASER® International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal weapons announced today that it received four large orders for TASER conducted energy weapons. The orders received were from one unnamed law enforcement agency, Glendale Police Department in Arizona, Fremont Police Department in California, and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

The Glendale Police Department ordered 196 TASER X26 units and accessories. This purchase by the City of Glendale completes their plan for full deployment, arming 351 officers with TASER X26 weapons. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida ordered 176 ADVANCED TASER M26 units and accessories, to supplement the 289 units that are currently deployed by their agency. This order was a follow on to the 250 ADVANCED TASER M26 units that were ordered in May of 2004. The Fremont Police Department in California placed an order for 169 TASER X26 units and accessories. This is the first order of TASER technology for the Fremont Police Department, which was approved after completing a successful test program with the TASER X26 system.

In addition to the three orders discussed, TASER International also received another substantial follow on order for its TASER conductive energy weapons from an unnamed agency. The amount of the order was approximately $247,000.

“It is exciting to see the local departments, such as the Glendale Police Department, achieve a full deployment. This agency has utilized TASER technology for over six years, and has many successes deploying TASER conducted energy weapons,” said Tom Smith, President of TASER International, Inc.

The orders mentioned above totaled over $724,000, and are expected to ship in the third quarter.

“It speaks volumes to have large orders continue to come in despite the media attention concerning the proven safety of TASER technology,” said Mr. Smith. “The fact remains that our TASER technology is out on the streets saving lives and reducing injuries and deaths everyday. Despite the media attention, our July 2004 sales were over two times the sales of July 2003. At this point in time, we are tracking to our plan for the third quarter,” concluded Mr. Smith.

