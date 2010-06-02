The Hottest Less Lethal Formula and Pricing from PepperEnforcement.com

http://www.pepperenforcement.com/ Hottest Formula... Hottest Prices!

Pepper Enforcement ® 1.33% Formula For Law Enforcement Only!

• 1.33% Capsaicinoids

• 10% OC

• 2 Million SHUS

• UV Marker Dye

• Non-Flammable…Safe to use with TASERS

Available in 2 oz. & 4 oz. Splatter Stream, Pepper Foam or Fogger in Flip-Top only. Also available in our 9 oz. Firemaster. View complete product line and prices at www.PepperEnforcement.com. Call toll-free 888.843.6488 for a FREE sample.