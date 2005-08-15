Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against TASER International Dismissed

Court Ordered Dismissal With Prejudice

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal devices announced today that the Superior Court of the State of Arizona in and for the County of Maricopa ordered the dismissal with prejudice of TASER International from the lawsuit entitled Madrigal, et al. v. TASER International, et al. The complaint alleged liability based on claims of wrongful death, negligent infliction of emotional distress and product liability. Dismissal with prejudice by the court prevents the plaintiff from refiling any claim against TASER International resulting from this death.

“We are very pleased that the court ordered the dismissal of TASER International with prejudice from this litigation,” said Doug Klint, vice president and general counsel of TASER International, Inc. “Our ongoing strategy is to never settle these baseless claims and we will continue to aggressively defend this type of frivolous litigation. As we have stated, we are committed to upholding the integrity of this Company, its products, and to supporting the brave men and women of law enforcement who utilize our technology to save lives every day,” continued Klint.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International provides advanced non-lethal devices for use in the law enforcement, military, private security and personal defense markets. TASER devices use proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens or themselves in a manner that is generally recognized as a safer alternative to other uses of force. TASER technology saves lives every day, and the use of TASER devices dramatically reduces injury rates for police officers and suspects. For more information on TASER life-saving technology, please call TASER International at (800) 978-2737 or visit our website at www.TASER.com.