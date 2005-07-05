SABRE Nordic Defense Exclusive OC for Scandinavian Police Forces

After extensive independent testing by the Swedish National Testing & Research Institute (SP), SABRE aerosol projectors, manufactured by Security Equipment Corporation (SEC), have been chosen as the exclusive OC aerosol projector for the police forces of Sweden, Finland and Norway.

The Rikspolisstyrelsen, Swedish National Police Board, has already ordered 25,000 canisters of SABRE Nordic Defense and 36,000 SABRE Inert Training units for their officers. SABRE Defense was chosen over seven (7) other brands manufactured in either the United States or Europe after the following testing was concluded by the SP:

Determination of formulation ingredients through GC-MS

Determination of Face Dose

Temperature Storage Requirements

Mechanical Stability

Flammability

Taser® Compatibility

SABRE OC Aerosol Projectors successfully passed each test demonstrating the superior level of quality in the product formulation and SEC’s rigorous ISO 9001:2000 certified manufacturing process.

Through the use of Security Equipment Corporation’s in-house HIGH PERFORMANCE LIQUID CHOMOTOGRAPHY (HPLC) laboratory, every SABRE canister is guaranteed to meet heat specifications. SABRE’s Guaranteed Heat Level ensures the Scandinavian Police Forces will never have an OC failure due to inconsistent heat levels!

SECURITY EQUIPMENT CORPORATION

300 Sun Valley Circle, Fenton, Missouri 63026

1-800-325-9568