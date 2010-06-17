TASER Foundation Teams with M2WorldWide LLC in a “Drive to Remember” for the Families of Law Enforcement Officers Killed in the Line of Duty

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., – The TASER Foundation for Fallen Officers announces that it has partnered with M2 Worldwide Global Strategic Marketing (M2WW) for the Bullrun Rally USA 2010. M2WW, and their beautiful 2009 Aston Martin, “007” lead by Rally Team, and executives Al Kenney and Mike Kalfus will drive in this year’s highly publicized Bullrun event to honor the men and women of law enforcement

The Bullrun is a 3000 mile road rally navigated from New York City to Las Vegas, Nevada beginning July 9, 2010 and ending on July 16, 2010. In its seventh year, the Rally will feature some of the world’s most exotic vehicles, along with celebrity and high profile participants from across the county.

Unlike most of the drivers participating in this year’s event, M2 Worldwide has expanded the mission of their drive to include raising both funding, and awareness for the families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in the United States and Canada.

Lead driver, Al Kenney, when asked why he added this dimension to his team’s purpose stated, “after a good deal of thought, we chose to represent the TASER Foundation for a few reasons: 100% of the money goes directly to the families with nothing wasted on administrative tasks, the promptness that the funds get into the hands of the families in need (usually within 72 hours), and unfortunately the never ending supply of tragedies happening across North America (one officer killed about every three days).”

“We wanted to do something to help... both preventative and after a tragedy occurs.” There are many worthy charities out there, but the work the TASER Foundation does has touched us, and it just felt like the right thing to do and the right charity to help.”

The Bullrun Rally will be featured in the television show “Cops, Cars, and Superstars” which covers the drive teams as they leave New York City, on their cross country Rally to the finish line and a chance to win the coveted “Bullrun Navigator Belt.”

The teams do not know their routes at the start of the rally, but are instead given daily clues directing them to the next destination. You can be a part of the M2WW/TASER Foundation Team as they receive their clues daily, and navigate to their next locations by following the events on www.drive2remember.com or by following Al’s route at www.m2ww.com/givingback. You can also follow the Bullrun USA and their other international events by visiting: www.bullrun.com.

“We are honored to have been chosen by Al, Mike, and the entire M2 Worldwide team as the spotlighted charity and focus for their journey,” commented Kathy Hanrahan, the Co-Chairperson for the TASER Foundation. Hanrahan added, “We are hopeful this year’s ‘Drive to Remember’ event will continue to raise awareness for law enforcement families who have lost a loved one in service to their community.”

Hanrahan continues, “We hope to engage citizens everywhere in the mission of supporting and honoring the brave men and women of law enforcement, and the sacrifices they make daily to keep our families safe. Our goal is that police officers nationwide will unite in supporting this team during the Rally, by following their journey, and when possible greeting ‘007’ as it rolls into their communities.”

For more information on the event, or to see how you can become a sponsor of the TASER Foundation’s entry car driven by Al and Mike from M2 Worldwide LLC, please email SupportingtheFamily@TASERFoundation.org or visit the event website at www.drive2remember.com. The car will carry the logos of our sponsors throughout the event.

To learn more about how you can assist the TASER Foundation in its mission to help these families during their time of need, please visit www.TASERFoundation.org, or call 1-800-978-2737, extension 2012. Every dollar raised makes a difference in their lives, and lets the families know how grateful we are for their sacrifice.

About the TASER Foundation

The TASER Foundation distributes financial memorial grants to the families of fallen officers in the United States and Canada through donations and an initial endowment of $1,000,000. Over half of the initial endowment came in direct contribution from TASER International employees with the balance contributed by the company. Onetime grants are available only upon request by chiefs of police and sheriffs as well as federal law enforcement executives in the name of sworn officers killed in the line of duty since August 1, 2004. The TASER Foundation’s mission is to honor the service and sacrifice of local and federal law enforcement officers in the United States and Canada lost in the line of duty by providing financial support to their families. TASER International bears all of the administrative costs of the TASER Foundation in order to ensure 100 percent of all donations are distributed to the families of fallen officers. For further information contact Kathy Hanrahan, Co-Chairperson for the TASER Foundation Board of Directors at Kathy@TASER.com or call 800-978-2737, extension 2012. Visit the TASER Foundation website at www.TASERFoundation.org for facts and video.

About M2 Worldwide, Global Strategic Marketing

M2 Worldwide is a leader in Global Strategic Marketing. By employing the sound principles and proven strategies of Customer-Centric Marketing, M2 Worldwide provides innovative, profitable and measurable solutions to help their clients meet key business goals around the globe. In essence, M2 Worldwide partners with clients and builds their business by attracting new customers while maintaining a solid, lasting relationship with the company’s existing customers. M2 Worldwide is focused on the Pharmaceutical, Retail, Consumer Package Goods and Technology markets.

For more information on M2 Worldwide please visit their website at: www.m2ww.com.

About Bullrun Rally USA 2010

Founded in 2003, the Bullrun Rally USA 2010 is a widely publicized annual road rally covering more than 3,000 miles across the United Stated. This year the world famous Bullrun Rally will start in Times Square, New York on the 9th of July and head west arriving in Las Vegas, Nevada on 16th July. The Bullrunners will start each day not knowing where they will be heading until they are handed their route cards that contain that days much anticipated route details. The Bullrun will include an impressive schedule of track events and parties across the USA. Participants have included everyone from Mario Andretti to Kim Kardashian. This year’s rally will without a shadow of a doubt will be the most glamorous rally of the year! For more information on the Bullrun Rally USA 2010, go to www.bullrun.com or contact info@bullrun.com

