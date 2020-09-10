Rigaku Analytical Devices wins new Product of the Year award

Security Today magazine has selected the Rigaku ResQ CQL handheld Raman analyzer as its Product of the Year, recognizing the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers.

WILMINGTON, Mass. — Rigaku Analytical Devices, the market leader in handheld 1064nm Raman technology, announces its Rigaku ResQ CQL handheld Raman analyzer has been selected to win a New Product of the Year Award by Security Today magazine. Security Today’s New Product of the Year Award honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products are considered noteworthy in their ability to improve security. The ResQ CQL handheld Raman analyzer was named the top product in the Sensors and Detectors category.

Security Today magazine is a leading industry media brand providing technology, education and solutions for security professionals. In the 12th year of the independently juried contest, winners were chosen among 37 categories.

The Rigaku ResQ CQL handheld 1064nm Raman analyzer offers first responders, border protection and law enforcement with an advanced method for identifying potential chemical threats. The utilization of 1064nm Raman means the ResQ CQL analyzer has the ability to overcome fluorescence interference, thus providing a rapid response of less than 1 minute, the ability to scan dirty or colored substances, and the capability to scan through translucent packaging – keeping first responders safer by avoiding exposure. With a standard library of over 12,000 compounds – including household chemicals, TICS/TIMS, explosives, narcotics, pesticides, and steroids - Rigaku analyzers deliver the most comprehensive substance analysis tool. With the combination of optional QuickDetect Technology, the ResQ CQL analyzer has the added capabilities to detect non-visible amounts of narcotics and explosives.

Additional smart features available include:

On-board 5 MP camera for imaging, colorimetrics analysis, or barcode scanning

LED flashlight for optimal sample visibility

Quick Scan button for faster scans

4C Technology for precursor monitoring

Periscope adaptor enhances sampling flexibility

Connectivity via WiFi, peer-to-peer or USB

Tamper-proof reports

Li-PO rechargeable or CR123 disposable batteries

“We are truly honored to be recognized among this list of reputable products that also serve the safety & security industry,” said David Mercuro, VP Marketing at Rigaku Analytical Devices. “We identified the weaknesses in existing Raman technologies, as well as the unmet needs of the end user, and used that information to design and manufacture the ResQ CQL as an advanced solution for chemical threat response.”

For a full list of winners, please visit the Security Today website. For more information on the Rigaku ResQ CQL 1064nm handheld analyzer, please visit www.rigaku.com/CQL.

About Rigaku Analytical Devices

Rigaku Analytical Devices is a pioneer in handheld 1064nm Raman and LIBS-based technology for material analysis. With thousands of units in use around the globe, Rigaku’s portfolio of handheld and portable spectroscopic analyzers offer the most versatile solution for use in public health and safety, scientific and academic study, recycling and reuse of metal alloys, and to ensure the quality of key metal alloy components in critical industries. We strive to deliver quality, reliability and engaged expertise to our customers with our advanced product and capabilities. Rigaku is dedicated to continual product development efforts to deliver mission critical enhancements to performance and functionality, while delivering reliable and cost-effective solutions for end users. Our rugged products operate on an open architecture platform and deliver unparalleled accuracy and support for rapid lab-quality results anywhere.