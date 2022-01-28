Blake Resnick, Founder and CEO of BRINC Drones, joins IMPACT SHOW to share his technology innovated to save lives

A 21-year-old phenom creates a company that helps police officers save lives in crisis situations. Well, this is the incredible true story of BRINC Drones Founder and CEO Blake Resnick. In the latest episode of Internet Marketing Association’s IMPACT SHOW, Resnick gave insight into his incredible career arc so far that includes stints at McLaren and Tesla and reveals what motivated him to invent first response drones that are changing the way agencies handle emergencies.

In the in-depth interview, he dishes on heartfelt personal stories, discusses the tragedy that inspired him, and explains his eye-opening vision for drones that include active shooters, missing children & more. Watch here.

About BRINC drones

BRINC Drones builds powerful search and negotiation tools designed to aid and protect tactical teams in high-risk barricade, hostage and active shooter situations. BRINC’s first product is the LEMUR S Drone. Born from advanced Department of Homeland Security (DHS) research and developed in close partnership with LVMPD SWAT, the LEMUR S represents a new benchmark in tactical UAV capability. It can fly in inclement weather, break windows of structures, enter through them, search rooms while sending live day and night vision video back to tactical commanders, push open doors, flip itself over after crashes, locate suspects, communicate with suspects using a two-way audio system and deploy countermeasures when human life is at risk. Learn more about how BRINC Drones partners with Lexipol and Police1 to provide leadership, guidance and the expertise needed to help agencies navigate the law enforcement grant process.