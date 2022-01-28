BRINC Drones Founder & CEO Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 Social Impact List

21-year-old Blake Resnick, the Founder, and CEO of BRINC Drones is quickly becoming a household name. This week, he became the youngest honoree on Forbes’ 30 under 30 social impact list.

The prestigious list is released annually and highlights “trailblazers who are making a more sustainable and equitable world”.

Resnick, who also happens to be the most funded honoree, having raised over $27 million from investors, is one of this year’s standouts.

His first response drones are saving lives and changing the way police officers and rescue teams handle emergencies.

About BRINC drones

BRINC Drones builds powerful search and negotiation tools designed to aid and protect tactical teams in high-risk barricade, hostage and active shooter situations. BRINC’s first product is the LEMUR S Drone. Born from advanced Department of Homeland Security (DHS) research and developed in close partnership with LVMPD SWAT, the LEMUR S represents a new benchmark in tactical UAV capability. It can fly in inclement weather, break windows of structures, enter through them, search rooms while sending live day and night vision video back to tactical commanders, push open doors, flip itself over after crashes, locate suspects, communicate with suspects using a two-way audio system and deploy countermeasures when human life is at risk. Learn more about how BRINC Drones partners with Lexipol and Police1 to provide leadership, guidance and the expertise needed to help agencies navigate the law enforcement grant process.