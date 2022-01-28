BRINC Member Announcement: Katie Sisco

Global Sales Manager

We are thrilled to announce and welcome the newest member of the BRINC family, Katie Sisco, as our Global Sales Manager.

After nearly thirteen years of being in the SWAT and military industry, you may know her as the “robot girl” from her previous employer ReconRobotics.

There, she paved the way in ground robotics integration, helping keep our first responders and military personnel safe.

With that same enthusiasm and bright smile, she will continue to pave the way for new life-saving systems at BRINC.

FUN FACT ABOUT KATIE

Katie is a dog lover and has 37 nieces and nephews and she has 3 great-nephews! She enjoys doing anything outdoors but loves being on the water, oceanside or lakeside.

Email: katie.sisco@brincdrones.com

About BRINC drones

BRINC Drones builds powerful search and negotiation tools designed to aid and protect tactical teams in high-risk barricade, hostage and active shooter situations. BRINC’s first product is the LEMUR S Drone. Born from advanced Department of Homeland Security (DHS) research and developed in close partnership with LVMPD SWAT, the LEMUR S represents a new benchmark in tactical UAV capability. It can fly in inclement weather, break windows of structures, enter through them, search rooms while sending live day and night vision video back to tactical commanders, push open doors, flip itself over after crashes, locate suspects, communicate with suspects using a two-way audio system and deploy countermeasures when human life is at risk. Learn more about how BRINC Drones partners with Lexipol and Police1 to provide leadership, guidance and the expertise needed to help agencies navigate the law enforcement grant process.