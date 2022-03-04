BRINC welcomes Steven Butler as Director of Strategic Sales

We are thrilled to welcome the newest member of the BRINC family, Steven Butler, as our Director of Strategic Sales. He joins us after working nearly 12 years as the Law Enforcement Channel Manager at one of the leading law enforcement distributors on the west coast.

While there, he worked closely with SWAT teams all across the country and introduced innovative products that helped fill capability gaps within their teams. His understanding of the law enforcement market and passion for our end-users make him the perfect fit for this role.

If you are interested in connecting with Steven, please email him at steven.butler@brincdrones.com.

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/steven-butler-04928652/

About BRINC Drones:

BRINC Drones builds powerful search and negotiation tools designed to aid and protect tactical teams in high-risk barricade, hostage and active shooter situations. BRINC’s first product is the LEMUR S Drone. Born from advanced Department of Homeland Security (DHS) research and developed in close partnership with LVMPD SWAT, the LEMUR S represents a new benchmark in tactical UAV capability. It can fly in inclement weather, break windows of structures, enter through them, search rooms while sending live day and night vision video back to tactical commanders, push open doors, flip itself over after crashes, locate suspects, communicate with suspects using a two-way audio system and deploy countermeasures when human life is at risk. Learn more about how BRINC Drones partners with Lexipol and Police1 to provide leadership, guidance and the expertise needed to help agencies navigate the law enforcement grant process.