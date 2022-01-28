Join Us at the Texas Public Safety Robotics Summit

At BRINC Drones, we’re constantly looking for ways to better protect first responders and help people in real danger. So, when we got a chance to be a part of this year’s Texas Public Safety Robotics Summit, we jumped at the opportunity.

The event, which is closed to the public, is designed for public safety, emergency management, disaster relief, critical infrastructure, utilities, emergency response teams and other industry personnel. It is the perfect setting for companies and essential personnel to train and share information that could save lives.

As a Platinum Sponsor, BRINC will get a chance to showcase unique products and share knowledge via keynote presentations, live field demonstrations, training scenario stations and more.

March 28-30 at the Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, TX, attendees can look forward to:

Hands-on training from experienced public safety personnel

Full-scale mock emergency exercises taking place in real-time

Incorporating the latest technologies throughout the action-packed three-day summit.

This one-of-a-kind event presents drone pilots and program managers in law enforcement, fire service, emergency services, disaster response and other industrial ERTs the chance to network, train and learn from the best in the business like never before.

The summit is also set to focus on other critical components of the field such as program funding, establishment and management. In essence, it is a chance to get tips and tricks from some of the most successful companies in the industry. As one of the fastest growing companies in the field, BRINC is in a fortunate position to be able to give helpful advice.

From field demos where you can spend quality time with vendors to exhibitions that show off the best in hardware and software, this summit promises to be a game changer.

About BRINC drones

BRINC Drones builds powerful search and negotiation tools designed to aid and protect tactical teams in high-risk barricade, hostage and active shooter situations. BRINC’s first product is the LEMUR S Drone. Born from advanced Department of Homeland Security (DHS) research and developed in close partnership with LVMPD SWAT, the LEMUR S represents a new benchmark in tactical UAV capability. It can fly in inclement weather, break windows of structures, enter through them, search rooms while sending live day and night vision video back to tactical commanders, push open doors, flip itself over after crashes, locate suspects, communicate with suspects using a two-way audio system and deploy countermeasures when human life is at risk. Learn more about how BRINC Drones partners with Lexipol and Police1 to provide leadership, guidance and the expertise needed to help agencies navigate the law enforcement grant process.