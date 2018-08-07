Final rules announced for federal 911 upgrade grant program

By Police1 Staff

WASHINGTON — Final rules for a federal grant program that will help emergency call centers upgrade to Next Generation 911 capabilities have been announced.

The 911 Grant Program was launched by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Commerce and will fund up to $110 million to help states, territories, tribal organizations and the District of Columbia ensure their call centers have “quick access to the right resources.”

“In emergencies, quick access to the right resources can save lives,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao said. “The 911 Grant Program will make it possible for states and local jurisdictions to improve their emergency technology while providing the support first responders need to do their jobs.”

The program will modernize 911 centers so that civilians, responders and dispatchers will be able to better coordinate emergency response through broadband-enabled technologies.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said the announcement of the final rules brings the grant “a step closer” to fruition.

“Today’s announcement means we are a step closer to bringing the benefits of the latest technology to 911 call centers around the country,” he said. “In an emergency, the public safety community must have every tool at its disposal to keep Americans safe.”

Review and download the Federal Register for information about eligible projects:

