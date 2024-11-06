Tech5 awarded a 15-year contract with an estimated value of USD 54 million for advanced livescan biometric systems for the Virginia State Police

PRESS RELEASE

TROY, Mich. — TECH5, an innovator in the field of biometrics and digital identity management, announced a major contract win with the Virginia State Police to modernize the State’s Livescan technology – the technology for capturing fingerprints in a digital format – with advanced features and capabilities. TECH5’s contract spans 15 years with a current estimated value of 54 million US dollars and will be implemented in phases, deploying a comprehensive suite of SaaS-based services in combination with approximately 800 Livescan systems across the Commonwealth.

The new technology will support Virginia’s efforts to improve the processing of criminals when capturing fingerprints. The system will enhance the state’s capabilities with features such as tattoo and face capture technology, ultimately improving public safety for residents and visitors of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

TECH5 will supply its latest Law Enforcement software solution which will integrate with a wide variety of third-party biometric capture systems and the MBIS (Multi-Biometric Identification System) platform. TECH5 will provide both civilian and criminal kiosks for the program, along with its vendor-agnostic, cloud-hosted software-as-a-service open architecture solution.

“We are excited to start the new LiveScan replacement and modernization project with our commercial partner TECH5 USA. Our fundamental objective is to better serve and protect the citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia through the Livescan Project which aims to enhance the accuracy of incoming data, ensure timely submissions, and improve process monitoring, ultimately leading to more reliable results and improved Public Safety for our citizens.” – says Lt. Dominic Sottile, Criminal Justice Information Services Division, Virginia State Police.

“As global experts in multimodal biometric solutions with significant subject matter expertise in Livescan systems, we are looking forward to assisting the Virginia State Police and the Commonwealth of Virginia in improving their public safety position with our Law Enforcement Suite.” – comments Rahul Parthe, Co-founder, Chairman, and CTO of TECH5.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with the Virginia State Police,” said Gary Monetti, Sr. Director Government Sales for TECH5 USA. “Implementing our technology will reduce the waiting time at the kiosks and improve the State’s ability to process civilian workers while reducing the lines of sex offenders and other criminals waiting to be process into the system. This will ultimately improve the public safety for its citizens.”

With over twenty-five years of experience and deep knowledge in biometrics-enabled identity management, TECH5 has developed and implemented solutions for law enforcement, national identity systems, financial institutions, and federal governments. This public-private partnership underlines TECH5’s commitment to providing cutting-edge biometric solutions that enhance security and drive mission effectiveness. With its global reputation for innovative technology and a proven track record in successful digital identity implementations, TECH5 continues to redefine the biometrics industry.

About TECH5®

TECH5 is an international technology company founded by experts from the biometrics industry, focusing on developing disruptive biometric and digital ID technology offerings through the application of AI and machine learning. TECH5’s target markets include both government and private sectors, with products powering civil ID, digital ID, law enforcement, and authentication solutions that deliver identity assurance for various use cases. The TECH5 USA team consists of industry veterans who have worked with biometric identification technology for decades and have been involved in implementing and supporting a wide variety of solutions, including some of the first biometric platforms for law enforcement in the United States, from Los Angeles County to the state of Arizona, as well as several industry firsts with the United States federal government and governmental agencies in Canada and Mexico.

