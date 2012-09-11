Eleven Years After the Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001, Remembrance Ceremony is Held in Honor of Law Enforcement Officers Killed on That Day

Washington, DC—In observance of the 11th anniversary of the deadliest day in American law enforcement history, United States Attorney General Eric H. Holder, Jr. participated in a special remembrance ceremony Tuesday morning, honoring the 72 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

“These heroic men and women answered the highest calling of their profession, placing the safety of others above their own,” said Attorney General Eric Holder. “Put simply, their selfless actions saved countless lives. And—especially this morning—as we lift up their stories, we also reaffirm the values that have always been the hallmark of America’s law enforcement community, and honor the contributions—and the ongoing work—of those who give so much to keep us safe.”

Following remarks, the Attorney General led a reading of the names of the 72 officers who died in the terrorist attacks ten years earlier and placed a wreath in tribute of their sacrifice. The names of these officers are engraved together continuously on line 23 of panels 9-22 of the Memorial’s west wall.

Craig W. Floyd, Chairman and CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, conveyed the importance of such ceremonies in honoring America’s fallen peace officers. “With the passage of time, the horrific events of 9/11 seem to have faded a bit from our collective consciousness. But the service and sacrifice of the 72 courageous law enforcement heroes who laid down their own lives that day for the safety and protection of others will always be remembered at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial,” he said.

Among the 72 peace officers who made the ultimate sacrifice that day were 37 sworn members of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department. Also killed at the World Trade Center that day were 23 members of the New York City Police Department; five members of the New York State Department of Taxation & Finance; three members of the New York State Office of Court Administration; a special agent with the FBI; a master special officer with the U.S. Secret Service; and a New York City fire marshal who had sworn law enforcement powers.

In addition, Refuge Manager Richard Guadagno, a sworn officer with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, was among the passengers who died in Pennsylvania while fighting to regain control of Flight 93 from the terrorists.

The names of all 72 officers killed on 9/11 can be found on the Memorial Fund website at www.LawMemorial.org/September11th. The names of 19,660 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history—since the earliest known officer fatality in 1791—are engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

