Rochester Institute of Technology selects RecoveryPlanner.com and 3n (National Notification Network) for integrated emergency planning & response system

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Following an extensive review, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) has officially selected the combination of 3n’s InstaCom 5.0 mass notification solution and Recovery Planner’s RPX business continuity software to expand RIT’s continuity planning and emergency communications capabilities.

RIT had a vision of an emergency planning and response system that could address all imaginable scenarios for their geographically diverse campus. “The more comprehensive and effective the emergency plan and the more accurate the data is that respondents rely on for immediate action, the more lives might be saved,” said Jonathan Maurer, Director of Business Operations at RIT. After an extensive review and system evaluation, RIT’s management found that the combination of RecoveryPlanner RPX and 3n InstaCom 5.0 was the complete solution to make their vision a reality.

The combined 3n and RecoveryPlanner solution allows RIT to anticipate and react to any conceivable scenario that might occur on or off of campus. The unique architecture of both systems seamlessly integrates to form a cohesive planning and execution solution. Either system can be used independently or in unison, allowing additional flexibility in a crisis situation while still magnifying the life-saving benefits to the students, faculty and staff.

“3n’s InstaCom 5.0 solution demonstrates our continued commitment to advance the emergency communication capabilities of organizations globally by providing the most advanced, robust and reliable mass notification system available on the market today,” said Cinta Putra, co-founder and CEO of 3n. “3n InstaCom 5.0’s extensive capabilities, flexibility and ease of use are the key reasons organizations across the globe trust 3n for their mass notification needs.”

“We needed a system that would provide us with the flexibility and integration that were a ‘must have’ requirement in our environment,” said Maurer. “Recovery Planner’s RPX delivered on those needs through its flexible Enterprise Modeling Engine and BCP 2.0 architecture with real-time integration facilities. By linking our student information system and Oracle HR straight into RPX we were able to reflect campus-wide changes in real time. From the time a student updates their information in our portal, it’s literally seconds before the changes are reflected in our emergency response plans. This means that our worst-case scenario has gone from thousands of bad contacts to just a few. Given what’s at stake, this is monumental.”

Dan Delventhal, VP, Higher Education at RecoveryPlanner.com, noted, “The RIT executives quickly recognized the benefits of BCP 2.0: more actionable plans and more current central data, enabled by RecoveryPlanner RPX.”

RIT discovered that the best continuity and emergency response software programs typically integrated with “best of breed” dedicated two-way emergency notification systems. RIT decided that their ideal solution would be the combination of RecoveryPlanner RPX and 3n’s InstaCom 5.0. RPX and InstaCom 5.0 leverage the most technologically sophisticated platforms available today, with SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) architectures designed to provide the highest possible service levels and delivery speeds for urgent communication at an extremely low cost-per-message.

