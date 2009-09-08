Getac Introduces Ultra Rugged GPS Handheld with On Board Camera, Real-Time Voice and Data, Altimeter, and E-Compass

MIL-STD-810G Compliant / IP67 Rated, Extended Storage / Battery Life and Transflective Screen Make Getac PS236 Ideal for All Field Applications

LAKE FOREST, CA. September 8, 2009-- GETAC Inc., a leading innovator and manufacturer of rugged computers that meet the demands of field-based applications, is adding to its extensive line of rugged mobile computing solutions with its introduction of the PS236 -- most portable handheld device with GPS, WWAN communication, and WiFi with Bluetooth capabilities, on the market. Offering a variety of features including a built-in 3 megapixel auto-focus camera, altimeter, E-compass, extended battery life, real-time voice and data communications*, and up to 12 Gigabytes of storage**, the Getac PS236 portable GPS PDA could very well be the only companion field professionals will need, even in the most extreme environments.

For field-based personnel, real-time communications in all forms is the most critical aspect of their job and the Getac PS236 provides it all in one handheld device. The built-in GPS gives exact location coordinates to within 5 meters and its built-in camera allows users to capture critical data and transmit with description tags specifying details of the photos. Using Getac’s proprietary Geo-Tagging application, users can quickly tag a variety of geographic information including GPS, E-Compass, and Altimeter, into the JPEG file.

“The Getac PS236 offers users fast, reliable, and consistently accurate real-time communications solutions which are critical to anyone working in the field,” said Jim Rimay, president, Getac. “Our customers work in some of the most extreme environments and need a communications tool that can handle severe climate changes and perform flawlessly. By extending the battery life and increasing the storage capacity in the PS236, our customers can spend more time in the field and increase overall productivity anywhere in the world,” Mr. Rimay added.

In addition to its GPS system, the product’s built-in altimeter and E-compass provide advanced accurate positioning features such as latitude and longitude, and altitude, as well as the ability to provide directional relations between the targeted subject and the user’s position. The PS236 also features comprehensive wireless connectivity options, including HSDPA wireless WAN communication, integrated Bluetooth V2.0 and WLAN b/g WiFi. Users can connect the PS236 to a GIS server and instantly transmit or process data in the field using its built-in real-time voice function or a Getac Bluetooth modem.

The PS236 handheld PDA is perfectly suited for GIS surveying applications across different sectors including utilities, oil and gas, forest patrol, and surveying and mapping of geology and mineral resources. The built-in camera enables instant visual data capture on-site. The high resolution, 3.5” VGA touch screen display with sunlight readability and Transflective Panel technology dramatically enhances the viewing quality of graphic-intensive files and detailed maps in bright sunlight or snowy conditions.

The Getac PS236 features Windows Mobile 6.1 operating system. Measuring a mere 7.0 x 3.5 x 1.5-inches, the PS236 can operate at full capacity for up to 10-hours on a fully-charged battery. The unit is MIL-STD 810G compliant and IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. The Getac PS236 makes it easy to transfer data and does not require the need to learn the system.

Getac PS236 Main Features

3.5” VGA High-Resolution Touch Screen Display

Marvell PXA310 806 MHz processor

Microsoft Windows Mobile 6.1

128Mb Onboard MDDR

4GB Onboard NAND Flash Storage ROM

MIL-STD 810G and IP67 Compliant

Embedded SiRF star iii GPS Receiver

3.0 Megapixel Onboard Camera

Altimeter and E-Compass

Integrated Bluetooth V2.0 and WLAN b/g Capability

Sunlight Readable, Transflective Panel Display Solution

10 Hour Battery Life

Dimensions: 7.0" x 3.5" x 1.5"

Weight: 17.6 ounces