Gamber-Johnson Introduces Docking Station for Panasonic Toughbook 53

Stevens Point, WI – March 21, 2012– Gamber-Johnson, an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounting, announces a docking station designed for the Panasonic Toughbook 53.

The new CF53 docking station was designed to maximize the space available inside the vehicle by using a small docking station footprint. Using rugged aluminum the docking station weighs 6.5 lbs without a power supply and 7.5 lbs with an internal power supply.

Using the same docking mechanism as our CF19 docking stations simply insert the computer and push the latch closed to dock. The latch does have a built-in keyed lock for theft deterrence.

On the front of the dock a LED Power Switch has been incorporated to allow the user to hot dock the computer without having to power down the computer.

The CF53 docking station has two power supply options available:

External Lind Auto Adapter (Item No. 13786) sold separately

Factory installed internal 120W Lind power supply

Certifications and Testing: RoHS, FCC, Vibration Testing - MIL-STD 810G 514.5, Docking handle tested to 10,000 cycles and SAE Standard J1455 Crash Test (pending).

About Gamber-Johnson.

In business since 1954, Gamber-Johnson is a market leader of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounts and a member of the Leggett & Platt Commercial Vehicle Products (CVP) Group. Customers of all sizes – state and local governments, transportation, field service organizations, and mobile professionals – rely on Gamber-Johnson’s vehicle mounting systems and docking stations on a daily basis and associate the Gamber-Johnson name and products with quality, safety and reliability. As a result, Gamber-Johnson vehicle mounting systems are installed in thousands of fleets worldwide. www.gamberjohnson.com.