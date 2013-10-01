Getac Announces Updates to Best Selling B300 Rugged Notebook

Fifth Generation B300 Incorporates Latest Intel Core Processor, Improved Graphics Speeds, 802.11ac WiFi and Offers Multi-Carrier 4G LTE

Irvine, Calif. - Getac Inc., a leading manufacturer of rugged computers, is introducing the fifth generation of its best-selling B300 ultra rugged notebook with fourth generation Intel core processors, next generation graphics, the latest Wi-Fi and multi-carrier 4G LTE.

The new Getac B300 incorporates the latest fourth generation Intel® Core™ i5-4300M (2.6GHz) or i7-4600M (2.9GHz) processors, known as the Haswell platform and designed for speed and efficiency. Both CPUs feature Intel Turbo Boost Technology clocking maximum speeds up to 3.3GHz and 3.6GHz, respectively. In addition, graphics performance has increased by 34% thanks to the new Intel HD 4600 graphics, which supports DirectX 11.1, OpenCL 1.2 and OpenGL 4.0, and features an improved decoder for 4K videos and the fast Quick Sync encoder.

Access to wireless Internet is critical to many Getac customers whose jobs are in the field. The new B300 now offers built-in multi-carrier 4G LTE on a single chip. Large enterprise customers can now purchase a single B300 4G LTE configuration and choose which carrier is best based upon region or preference.* The B300 ultra rugged notebook now supports next generation 802.11ac WiFi. When connected to an 802.11ac router, the B300 delivers wireless performance that is up to three times faster than the previous generation. Additionally, new Bluetooth 4.0 technology will also boost performance in the field.

“Our B300 is an industry leader for its performance, long battery life and 5-year bumper-to-bumper warranty, and now with the new Haswell platform, we’ve set the bar even higher,” explains Jim Rimay, president of Getac. “We continue to innovate and incorporate the latest technologies into our line of rugged notebooks to provide our customers with the tools they need to safely, effectively and efficiently do their jobs, which are often conducted in some of the most dangerous conditions in the world.”

Beyond its improved computing speed and performance, the B300 has been built to perform in critical working conditions. Key features including a 13.3” QuadraClear® sunlight readable touchscreen display (1400 nits), a SiRFstarIV™ GPS chipset providing location accuracy to 2.5 meters, up to 30 hours of extended battery life and an ultra-rugged fan-less design impervious to dust and water, make it the ideal computer solution for the most demanding environments.

The B300 ultra rugged notebook can be configured with a number of industry specific certifications. ANSI certified –The B300 can be used in the most hazardous environments, including areas where flammable gases are present. Salt fog certified – Its resistance to salt fog makes it ideal for marine environments against the damaging effects of salt corrosion. And, night vision certified – Allows the use of the B300 with night vision goggles without the need for screen filters.

Getac B300 Fully Rugged Notebook Product Features:

• Intel Core i7-4600M 2.9GHz or Intel Core i5-4300M 2.6GHz

• Wireless LAN 802.11 ac

• Optional Gobi® 5000 for multi-carrier 4G LTE

• Intel® HD Graphics 4600

• Bluetooth 4.0 Class 1

• 13.3" Getac QuadraClear 1400 Nits Sunlight Readable Display

• Up to 30 hours of battery life with Dual Battery System

• USB 3.0, eSATA and RS232 connectivity

• SiRFstarIV high sensitivity GPS for enhanced positioning accuracy

• IP65 certified protected against water and dust ingress

• MIL-STD-810G protected against drops, shocks and vibration

• MIL-STD-461F ready - protected against electromagnetic interference

• MIL-STD-3009 Night Vision option

• Operates in extreme temperature ranges (-29°C to 60°C)

The Getac B300 ultra rugged notebook is backed by the industry’s leading 5-year bumper-to-bumper warranty, which includes damage that occurs due to accidents and environmental exposure. The new B300 is currently available through Getac-authorized resellers.