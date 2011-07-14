M Rugged Mobile Brings the New Toughbook 53 to Law Enforcement

In 1998, Panasonic created the first semi-rugged computer. Now, Panasonic introduces the latest generation, the Panasonic Toughbook® CF-53. With a 14" HD LED display, the latest Intel7®Core™ processors and an oversized multi touch touchpad, it performs like a desktop. Options for a sunlight-viewable Panasonic Circulumin™ toughscreen, emissive backlit keyboard, GOBI or 4G LTE mobile broadband, vehicle port replicator mounting, and integrated webcam and enhanced connectivity, make this the most versatile semi-rugged PC ever.

