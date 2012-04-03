Telrepco to Attend 2012 Connecticut Police Chiefs Association Trade Show

WALLINGFORD, Conn. - Telrepco, provider of new & refurbished ruggedized Panasonic Toughbooks, is pleased to announce they will be attending the 2012 Connecticut Police Chiefs Association Trade Show (CPCA).

The Aqua Turf Club

556 Mulberry Street

Plantsville, CT

Booth #20 and #21

Show hours are:

Thursday, April 19, 2012, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

About Telrepco

Telrepco specializes in ruggedized mobile computer solutions providing Panasonic mobile laptops, Motorola handheld PC scanners, Ruggedized mobile printing solutions, vehicle mounting solutions and more. We are an authorized repair center for Panasonic Toughbook laptop computers and offer warranty, extended warranty options and offer a trade in program. For more information visit www.Telrepco.com.