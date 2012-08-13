Telrepco to Exhibit at Massachusetts Coalition of Police Convention

WALLINGFORD, Conn. - Telrepco, provider of new and refurbished ruggedized Panasonic Toughbooks, is pleased to announce they will be showcasing products at the Massachusetts Coalition of Police Convention.

Show information is listed below:

The Resort and Conference Center at Hyannis

35 Scudder Ave.

Hyannis, MA 02601

Show hours are:

Thursday, Sept. 13, 2012 - 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14, 2012 - 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About Telrepco

With Telrepco, you have a resource that offers solutions first. That means we’re not trying to sell you today’s “hot brand,” or to clear out our inventory of equipment that may no longer fill your needs. As an authorized Panasonic ToughBook Premier Partner and repair center, we’re confident you’ll think of us for all your ruggedized mobile computing needs. We carry a full line of new and refurbished equipment featuring many leading brands, including Panasonic, Pentax, iTronix, Motorola and many others.