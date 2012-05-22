DRS Tactical Systems Introduces Three New ARMOR™ Rugged Tablet Computers

PARSIPPANY, NJ – DRS Technologies, Inc. a Finmeccanica Company, announced today that its Tactical Systems division has expanded its product portfolio. The ARMOR™ X7et and the ARMOR™ X7ad are new, thin, lightweight tablets based on customers requesting even more portable computers from ARMOR™. These sleek, 7” multi-touch tablets shatter the perception of bulky, rugged computing and offer field service workforces the ability to choose between the fast-growing Android OS and the enterprise-friendly Microsoft® Windows platform.

“With the launch of these products, we responded to customer feedback and are capitalizing on our highly-successful ARMOR™ X7 compact rugged tablet form factor, launched last year. At the same time, we’ve addressed growing interest in the Android™ platform,” said Mike Sarrica, president of Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) and general manager for DRS Tactical Systems.

The ARMOR™ X7et is a Windows-based tablet that weighs just under 1.5 lbs and provides six hours of battery life. It features an Intel® Atom™ Z670 processor and runs Microsoft® Windows 7 Professional. Its Android counterpart, the ARMOR™ X7ad, weighs 1.3 lbs. and operates for up to eight hours. It features a NVIDIA® Tegra™ 2, 1.0Ghz dual core processor and operates on Android™ v3.2. Both lightweight tablets feature a 7” outdoor-readable multi-touch screen display. They are certified to MIL-STD 810G for extremes in temperature, vibration, shock and four-foot drops and have an IP65 rating for ingress protection, which means they are fully protected against dust and can withstand low pressure jets of water from all directions.

Additionally, DRS is now offering a new convertible tablet, the ARMOR™ X12kb, the lightest convertible tablet in the marketplace that meets MIL-STD-810G. Weighing 5.5 lbs., it features a 12.1” sunlight-readable swivel touch-screen that incorporates polarized LCD glass and anti-reflective technology. The ARMOR™ X12kb offers the Intel Core™ i5-560UMCPU processor and runs Microsoft® Windows 7 Professional. It has a long battery life, operating for up to eight hours, as well as a spill proof keyboard and touchpad. Additionally, the one-click stealth mode operation disables all emitting light and sounds, a feature that is designed for the unique applications of covert operations.

The three new ARMOR™ mobile computers include robust connectivity options including Gobi® Wireless Broadband, integrated GPS, 802.11 b/g/n WiFi, and Bluetooth® wireless. They are simply designed to make it easier for workers to use mobile computing, even in rugged environments.

“Our new 7” tablets and the new 12” convertible tablet build on DRS’ many years of experience in developing mobile solutions for field service, manufacturing, transportation, public safety and other industries. They expand the capabilities of the ARMOR™ family of Rugged Mobile Solutions by meeting the evolving needs of today’s mobile enterprise,” added Sarrica. Information about product specifications, features, and benefits are available at http://www.drsarmor.com/products.

About ARMOR™

ARMOR™ Rugged Mobile Solutions from DRS Technologies combine real-time advanced computing and communications technology with MIL-STD durability and reliability. Based on more than 25 years of experience developing military computer systems and industrial tablets for the harshest real-life working conditions and environments, ARMOR™ fully rugged tablets are certified to survive the harmful effects of dust, sand, glare, moisture, impact, temperature extremes, vibration, and more. They enhance the productivity of mobile workers in field service, heavy industry, energy, manufacturing, construction, transportation, public safety, homeland security, and the military, among other industries. For more information, please visit www.drsARMOR.com.

About DRS Technologies

DRS Technologies is a leading supplier of integrated products, services and support to military forces, intelligence agencies and prime contractors worldwide. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Finmeccanica S.p.A. (FNC.MI) which employs approximately 70,000 people worldwide. For more information about DRS Technologies, please visit the company’s website at www.drs.com.