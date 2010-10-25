GammaTech to Highlight Rugged Notebook and Tablet PCs at IACP 2010

FREMONT, CA – GammaTech Computer Corp., a major international manufacturer and supplier of innovative notebook and tablet computers, will be showing several of its rugged notebooks and tablet PCs at IACP 2010. The show, to be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, runs from October 23 through 27. GammaTech is located in booth 1209.

Like the law enforcement community, GammaTech products are rugged, durable, and rigorously tested. The computers stand up to the most demanding situations, whether in the field, in an office, or located in a patrol car. The three models to be shown are built to Military Standards for drop, shock, spill, and dust protection, and include security features such as Fingerprint Recognition, Smart Card Reader and TPM 1.2 support.

The following GammaTech models will be on display:

• The 13.3” fully rugged R13S notebook comes fully encased in magnesium alloy offering the ultimate in flexibility and functionality. Its sunlight readable WXGA convertible LCD screen is viewable in any light level and transforms easily for tablet PC applications. Operable in temperature extremes ranging from -4-degrees F to 122-degress F, the R13S is the perfect choice for mobile rugged computer users working in harsh environments. As with all GammaTech rugged notebooks, the R13S is listed in EPEAT for environmental performance.

• The 14.1” rugged D14RM notebook is designed for road warriors who need functionality, durability, and security. Powered by the Intel Montevina technology, providing performance boost and power management. Standard features include a Smart Card Reader, Fingerprint Scanner, 4 USB ports, and an HDMI port. It has an environmental performance green rating of EPEAT Silver®.

• The 10.2” fully rugged RT10 series of tablet PCs are built to meet the mobile demands of true on-the-job portable computer users. The RT10 features a 2.5” SATA hard disk and a touch-screen display. Designed for demanding work environments that require a reliable and tough computing solution in a tablet-style PC.

Availability

The GammaTech product line is available through authorized resellers nationwide and at http://www.GammaTechUSA.com/java-jsp/gov_index.jsp. Every product may be customized to customer specifications.

About IACP 2010

Since its formation in 1893, the International Association of Chiefs of Police has met annually to share insight, learn about promising practices, and discuss up-and-coming technology. Each year thousands of law enforcement executives come together to continue this tradition by attending training sessions, networking with peers, and exploring the state of the art Expo Hall. The IACP is the world’s oldest and largest association of law enforcement executives. Founded in 1893, the IACP has more than 20,000 members in over 100 countries. The IACP Annual Conference is the world’s largest law enforcement show and exposition with more than 14,000 attendees expected. IACP 2010 is the 117th Annual Conference and Exposition of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

About GammaTech Computer Corporation

For over two decades, GammaTech Computer Corporation has been a leader in the design, manufacturing and sales of rugged and hardened notebook and tablet computers throughout North America. GammaTech promotes its award winning, built-to-order rugged, durable mobile computers to businesses, government, healthcare, fire, law enforcement and public safety entities. GammaTech’s U.S. headquarters in Fremont, CA. provides final assembly, inventory, service, and technical support. For more information, visit GammaTech at www.GammaTechUSA.com.