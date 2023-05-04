i.Safe MOBILE wins the Red Dot Award 2023 for product design

The explosion-proof 5G industrial smartphone IS540 impressed with innovative and user-oriented product design

LAUDA-KOENIGSHOFEN, Germany - i.safe MOBILE GmbH, innovation and global market leader for explosion-proof mobile devices and solutions, has won the prestigious Red Dot Design Award for its product design of the IS540, the first 5G smartphone for industrial hazardous areas.

The design of the smartphone is completely tailored to the dedicated application area in explosive industrial environments: The in-house design team has combined the protective robust frame in black industrial style elegantly and at the same time strikingly for the safety area, with red line elements and an SOS button. Thanks to the rubberized honeycomb structure of the side panels, the device has a good grip, fits very well in hand and is easy to operate even with wet hands as well as gloves. The dedicated 16-pin ISM interface for accessory connection and the battery are secured with high-quality stainless steel screw connections and round off the design concept.

With the development of the IS540 smartphone, i.safe MOBILE has launched the world’s first 5G smartphone for ATEX and IECEx zone 1/21. The R&D team placed particular emphasis on performance, safety, clarity and usability. This has now cleared the way for international industrial customers from the chemical, petroleum processing, pharmaceutical and other demanding process industries to use the device in explosion-proof applications in the 5G network and in 5G campus networks.

With around 20,000 entries each year, the Red Dot Design Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world. The competition is divided into the three disciplines: Red Dot Award for Product Design, Red Dot Award for Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award for Design Concept. The Red Dot Design Award looks back on a history of more than 60 years: In 1955, a jury met for the first time to evaluate the best designs of that time. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and the brand of the award. Since then, the prestigious “Red Dot” award has become the internationally respected seal of design excellence. The award winners are presented in the yearbooks, museums and online.

About i.safe MOBILE

i.safe MOBILE GmbH, based in Lauda-Koenigshofen/Germany, was founded in 2011 and is today one of the world’s leading and most innovative developers of mobile communication devices such as mobile phones, smartphones, tablet PCs etc. for safe use in hazardous areas and for robust use in industry and outdoors. Engineers and specialists at the Lauda-Koenigshofen site develop practice-oriented products and individual, customer-specific software solutions based on legal regulations such as ATEX, IECEx and NEC 500. The i.safe MOBILE development team incorporates all international standards into product development and is itself an active member of the relevant standardization committees. In order to meet all explosion protection requirements, the products are developed from scratch. This gives customers worldwide the certainty of using high-quality communication technology at the latest technical level. In addition, i.safe MOBILE cooperates with solution providers in the areas of push-to-talk or lone worker in order to be able to offer complete solutions from a single source. i.safe MOBILE is represented by sales partners in 72 countries in Europe, the USA, Latin America, South Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia.

Since March 2023, i.safe MOBILE has been strategic partner and investor in the Austrian start-up Senseven. Senseven is the developer of a software and AI-based mobile inspection system for industrial assets.

