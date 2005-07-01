OPUS Solutions Introduces the ITX Vehicle PC

OPUS Solutions, Inc. ITX Mobile-PC is the perfect low power, high performance automotive PC solution. Features include:

A fully featured ITX workstation.

Digital video for flat panels plus VGA, S-Video and RCA.

2 PCI slots, USB, Firewire, Serial and Parallel ports.

Built-in DC-DC vehicle power supply with auto shutdown.

Onboard 5.1 audio and 3D Video with MPEG2 support.

Optional case vibration protection.

OPUS Solutions ITX Mobile-PC is designed specifically for Mini-ITX motherboards to be used in law enforcement vehicles. This Product brings a new dimension to your PC’s mobility and size. When you switch off the power ON lead the PC can go into shut down, standby or hibernate modes automatically.

The Mobile-PC can accommodate a full Mini-ITX motherboard. The Mobile-PC can enjoy the wide selection of hardware and software available for the PC platform. Thus, the Mobile-PC is an ideal choice for a fully expandable computer at a reasonable system cost. The system can be upgraded, when required, without losing all the initial investment, unlike laptops. Although tiny, the ITX Mobile-PC features unparalleled expandability and system features for a unit it’s size.

The Mobile-PCs DC-DC Power supply has a micro-controller that controls and monitors various functions of the power supply operation. It monitors automobile battery voltage to protect against deep discharge. It controls and monitors motherboard signals to provide smooth power-up and power down sequences. In addition, it also responds to shut down, stand-by and hibernate modes. The power supply can be programmed to shut down the PC after a delay of up to one hour. The power supply outputs are monitored to assure proper PC operation. A green LED indicator in the power supply continually reports the power system status and health. It is also used for troubleshooting.

There are features that are built-in for trouble free and safe PC operation. The input power is protected against transients, load dumps and double battery during jumpstarts. PC does not reboot during engine start or cranking. It also uses state-of-the-art technologies and the most advanced techniques to maximize efficiency, performance and reliability. Simply put, there is no other PC with a power supply like it.

For more information, please visit www.opussolutions.com