Telrepco to Exhibit at Massachusetts Police Association

Marlboro, MA - Telrepco, provider of new & refurbished ruggedized Panasonic Toughbooks, is pleased to announce they will be showcasing the latest Police mobile computer technology at the Massachusetts Police Association. Hosted by the Best Western Hotel & Conference Center, Telrepco invites all attendees to speak with their highly-trained sales professionals about how they can get the most out of a new or refurbished Toughbook.

The dates of the show are listed below:

Best Western Hotel & Conference Center

181 Boston Post Road, East

Marlboro, MA.

Booth #915

Show hours:

Wednesday, April 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About Telrepco

With Telrepco, you have a resource that offers solutions first. That means we’re not trying to sell you today’s “hot brand,” or to clear out our inventory of equipment that may no longer fill your needs. As an authorized Panasonic ToughBook Premier Partner and repair center, we’re confident you’ll think of us for all your ruggedized mobile computing needs. We carry a full line of new and refurbished equipment…featuring many leading brands, including Panasonic, Pentax, iTronix, Motorola and many others.