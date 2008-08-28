Xplore Technologies Announces the New iX104C4

Today Xplore Technologies® reveals a new addition to its iX104 family of rugged mobile computing systems. The new iX104C4 features the new Intel® Dual Core processor and 2X more memory than previous models.

Key Product Features of the iX104C4 include:

Rugged Construction – Built to withstand up to four foot drops to concrete

Sunlight Viewable – 50% brighter AllVue XTREME technology excels at indoor/outdoor viewing

Serial Port – RS232/ 422/ 485 compatibility for legacy devices and industry standard test equipment

Wireless Capable – wLAN (AGN), wWAN, Bluetooth and GPS

Full Windows Operating System – Windows XP or Vista Compatible

Large Readable Display – XGA display large enough to view work orders, manuals and forms, but small enough to be carried around in the field

Xplore’s award-winning products are built to operate in demanding environments including exposure to vibration, moisture, drops and extreme temperatures. Xplore‘s rugged mobile computers enable organizations to access critical information faster and decrease reliance on paper reports and binders. Xplore’s diverse customer base comes from the public safety, warehousing, utility, military, field service, marine, and transportation industries.