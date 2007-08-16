Datalux Introduces New 10.4” LCD Monitors

Combines durability with touch-screen capability for use in multiple industries

Winchester, Va.—Datalux Corporation introduces the next generation of its rugged 10.4-inch LCD monitor. Two models, the XG10 and SG10, feature compact, all-metal enclosures making them applicable for a wide range of uses and industries.

The monitors are designed to be used with almost any computer system and can also be used with the full range of Datalux computer systems and keyboards. As with previous generations of Datalux monitors, the new model can be installed on heavy equipment, utilized in semi-conductor manufacturing, integrated into banking ATM machines and used for security applications.

The displays are sealed to prevent penetration of dust or other contaminants from the surrounding environment. The high-bright monitor is extremely readable in daylight and front panel controls allow precise control for dimming. The Datalux XG10 and SG10, with native resolutions of XGA and SVGA, respectively, both offer optional touch-screen capability that provides easy interface to the user’s software application.

The XG10 and SG10 can be ordered with either serial (RS-232) or USB (USB 2.0) touch-screen interface. With the USB touch-screen interface, the monitors provide a local USB 2.0 port with integrated audio and the capability of connecting an additional device, such as a keyboard.

The SG10 and XG10 monitors were designed to accept a wide range of input voltages (from 8 to 18 volts DC) and provide special accommodations to allow the use of vehicular (12 volts DC) power.

“These monitors were designed with maximum durability and flexibility,” said Gary Davis, Datalux corporate director of marketing. “The XG10 and SG10 provide an excellent rugged display solution for a wide array of applications and end-users.”

Datalux monitors are used in diverse industries and with a multitude of user applications, including:



RFID/container tracking applications in ports

Semiconductor manufacturing

Rail inspection equipment

Industrial control applications

Banking/ATM applications

Kiosks

Theater control

Construction

Security (video monitor, detection equipment)

In-vehicle use (law enforcement, first response, emergency medical, heavy equipment)

Medical devices

Marine application

The XG10 and SG10 are VESA 75mm mount compatible, allowing use of many industry standard VESA mounting solutions. Datalux also manufactures several mounting solutions for the XG10 and SG10 including a desk mount and swing arm mount.

About Datalux



Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, Datalux Corporation designs and manufactures Space Saver compact keyboards, industrial LCD displays and compact, durable computers. Datalux Tracer and IPIX brand all-in-one computers are designed for settings with limited space and significant mobility requirements. They offer considerable value and energy efficiency without sacrificing the computing power of conventional computers. Tooling, plastic injection molding, PC board (PCB) layout and final assembly all are executed at the Datalux Winchester, Va., headquarters. The company’s core competence lies in its ability to design and package computer systems to meet unique computing requirements. For more information please visit www.datalux.com.