Kustom Signals announces release of StealthStat II

LENEXA, Kan. — Kustom Signals, Inc. announced today the release of the new StealthStat II. The StealthStat II allows agencies to discretely collect and easily analyze traffic data to identify and address speed-related issues.

Departments now have a better tool to save lives. Photo courtesy of Kustom Signals, Inc

StealthStat II is easy to deploy and utilizes a common mounting bracket with Kustom’s portable PMD. Its lightweight, compact design is simple to install and easy to set up with custom traffic surveys. It features Kustom Signal’s DRU-III directional K-band RADAR with 12-degree beamwidth.

It utilizes the highly accurate free flow traffic count method that does not require road tubes. The battery is long lasting with an 8-day run time under typical use, which can be extended to indefinite use with the addition of the 20W solar option. The statistical data can be wirelessly downloaded to a PC or Android device. The non-descript housing is an IP-68 weatherproof and secure enclosure.

Identify speed issues and communicate to your communities and command staff. Deploy Kustom speed awareness products and focused speed enforcement. Utilizing SMARTstat analysis software, agencies are able to collect and analyze approaching, receding or traffic flow in both directions. Data can be compiled into tables and graphs with manual and automatic report generation. Data, graphs and tables are easily exported for other reporting tools as well.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 30% of traffic-related fatalities are due to excessive speed. Now you have a better tool to save lives!

About Kustom Signals, Inc.

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.