Radiation Shield Technologies Joins Top Homeland Security and Policy Experts in Panel Discussion of How to Prepare the U.S. for Possible Radiological Threats

2009 Radiological Threat Summit Takes Place Feb. 25 in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ronald F. DeMeo, M.D., MBA, president and chief executive officer of Radiation Shield Technologies (RST), will join top homeland security and policy experts in a panel discussion titled “Federal and Local Resources Needed to Meet the Challenges Posed by Radiological Threats,” which takes place during the 2009 Radiological Threat Summit. The discussion is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wed., Feb. 25, at the National Press Club’s “Holeman Lounge,” located at 529 14 St NW, Washington, D.C., 20045.

The summit, sponsored by the Radiological Threat Awareness Coalition (R-TAC), brings together leaders, policymakers, regulators, first responders and other stakeholders to engage in a robust dialogue about how to prevent, prepare and respond to radiological threats facing the U.S. This year’s event includes a keynote presentation to unveil a new scenario-driven preparedness primer for responders during and after a radiological incident.

Dr. DeMeo, a leading pioneer in the field of personal-protection systems, was invited to discuss ways to support federal- and state-level efforts to better prepare the U.S. The panel, moderated by Jim Pinkerton, R-TAC’s chairman, also includes: Dr. Jeffrey W. Runge, former chief medical officer of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Dr. Carol Marcus, a member of FEMA’s National Medical Response Team; Lawrence Korb, with the Center for American Progress; and Alexander Heyl, with Heyltex Corporation.

“Traditionally, our Federal Government has primarily focused on studying and preparing for the possibility of nuclear attacks to the U.S. and, for this reason, one of the main goals of this year’s Radiological Threat Summit is to elevate awareness of the need to allocate more resources toward better preparing the U.S. for the threat of dirty bombs, which are conventional explosives packed to disperse radioactive materials,” said Dr. DeMeo, the world-renowned surgeon and entrepreneur who invented the patented Demron, the world’s first and only protective material for all types of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incidents. “As the only company that develops advanced personal-protection technologies that are scientifically proven to counter these types of incidents, Radiation Shield Technologies was asked to participate in the panel discussion. We are honored to engage in this dialogue, and we consider it our mission to help raise awareness and identify solutions for the significant challenges posed by radiological threats.”

Demron, which has many U.S. and international patents, consists of an advanced radiopaque nanopolymeric compound fused between layers of fabric and manufactured into lightweight nuclear-radiation blocking garments including full-body suits, vests, blankets and medical X-ray vests and aprons. Demron’s nanotechnology surpasses current NBC suits, which provide limited radioactive protection. Demron has proved to block gamma rays, X-rays and nuclear emissions in studies by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, part of the National Nuclear Security Administration within the U.S. Department of Energy, and the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. According to the The Spine Journal, 6 (2006) 577-582, Demron is the most lightweight material available for X-ray shielding.

About R-TAC

The Radiological Threat Awareness Coalition (R-TAC) is a national, not-for-profit and nonpartisan coalition composed of a broad group of first-responders, business groups, health advocates and homeland security experts. R-TAC seeks to prepare, protect, and prevent a radiological disaster in our country by providing information and resources on the risk of a radiological catastrophe such as a series of “dirty bomb” attacks. More information is available at www.r-tac.org.

About Radiation Shield Technologies (RST)

Radiation Shield Technologies (RST), with headquarters in Miami, is a world leader in the research, design and production of personal-protection systems for ionizing and nuclear radiation. The company’s core technology, Demron, is the world’s first and only nuclear radiation-blocking, anti-chemical and biological protection material. Demron-W is the world’s only NFPA 1994-2007 Certified Fabric for Protective Ensembles for First Responders to CBRN Terrorism Incidents. Demron technologies are engineered to combine radiation protection with ease of use to maximize radiological defense. For more information, visit www.radshield.com or call 866.7.DEMRON.