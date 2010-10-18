PDSI Announces TeleStaff 2011 User Conference

Premier event attracts leading minds of staffing and workforce management



IRVINE, Calif. - Principal Decision Systems International, PDSI, the developer of TeleStaff, an automated scheduling and notification solution for the public safety and utilities industries, will host its 2011 User Conference, “Maximizing Efficiency One Schedule at a Time,” Sept. 19-21 at the Hyatt Regency Orange County in California. Representatives from law enforcement, fire and EMS, corrections, campus public safety and the utilities sectors are expected to attend.

The three-day conference will bring together a large community of public safety and utilities schedulers for intensive training, extended one-on-one technical sessions, product updates, and roundtable discussions with the product development team.

Director of Customer Services Martha Strittmater said the conference will mark a fundamental shift from past user events with breakout sessions focusing on broader, industry- wide topics and return on investment strategies as well as highlighting product features that demonstrate ongoing value. Since the last conference, TeleStaff has continued to evolve in response to a changing, more demanding staffing environment for public safety and utilities organizations. The solution offers customers a substantial platform and precision features on which all scheduling and workforce processes connect and align to create workforce scheduling efficiency.

“We want to help our customers get more out of TeleStaff. It’s like driving a fully loaded car in second gear. At some point, you’ve got to let that throttle go,” said Strittmater. “This will be achieved through extensive training and the sharing of strategies and ideas among users. We will help them achieve more with what they already have and enable them to solve their real business problems like increasing productivity, improving morale and managing compliance risks. By using the system to its full capabilities, customers reap significant benefits and obtain a huge return on their investment.”

Since 1997, TeleStaff has been assisting public safety and utilities organizations achieve their goals in efficiency, cost reduction, improving morale and maintaining optimum staffing levels. In 2008, the conference drew more than 700 attendees from throughout the United States and Canada.

The cost to attend the conference is $675 per attendee. Those who register before December 31 will receive a discounted rate of $600 per person. The first 100 registered attendees will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win an Apple iPad. TeleStaff customers may register at the 2011 TeleStaff User Conference website. Follow TeleStaff on Facebook and Twitter (@TeleStaff) for conference updates and other news.

Currently, TeleStaff supports nearly 600 public safety and utilities customers in North America. Through patented scheduling technology capable of incorporating rules and procedures, TeleStaff streamlines scheduling organization-wide, while controlling costs and ensuring compliance with collective bargaining agreements, labor laws and other agency policies. Other features include built-in communication features and self-service employee access. For information about TeleStaff or to schedule an online demonstration, contact TeleStaff’s Sales Department at (800) 850-7374.

About PDSI

Principal Decision Systems International (PDSI) is a recognized leader in workforce management solutions. The company’s products merge advanced employee scheduling and time management automation with communication capabilities enabling organizations to optimize staffing, manage outbound and inbound communications, streamline routine workflow, control labor costs, and comply with regulatory policies. Hundreds of organizations in the United States and Canada rely on PDSI solutions to help drive increased operational efficiency and workforce productivity. The company’s headquarters are located in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.pdsi-software.com, www.telestaff.com or www.utilityscheduling.com.

