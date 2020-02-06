Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, to headline at CentralSquare 2020

The legendary innovator will engage the audience of nearly 2,000 public sector leaders with his unique insights on using technology as a lever for transformational change.

LAKE MARY, Fla. — CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector software, announced today that Steve Wozniak will be the featured guest speaker at the company’s flagship event, CentralSquare 2020. A legendary inventor, electronics engineer, programmer and philanthropist, Wozniak will share his insights on the future role of technology in shaping the public experience during a fireside chat on Thursday, March 19, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve Wozniak to CentralSquare 2020,” said Chief Marketing Officer Jatin Atre. “With his unique experiences, insights and vision, Woz will captivate our audience of nearly 2,000 public sector leaders who are coming together to explore the myriad ways in which technology can help them to transform the public experience.”

A technology icon and philanthropist for more than thirty years, Wozniak helped shape the computing industry with his design of Apple’s first line of products, the Apple I and II, and influenced the popular Macintosh. In 1976, Wozniak and Steve Jobs founded Apple Computer, Inc., with Wozniak’s Apple I personal computer. The following year, he introduced his Apple II personal computer which was integral in launching the personal computer industry. For his achievements at Apple, Wozniak was awarded the National Medal of Technology by the President of the United States in 1985, the highest honor bestowed on America’s leading innovators. He has since been recognized with multiple distinctions for his legendary achievements in technology and engineering, including his induction into the Inventors Hall of Fame and receipt of the prestigious Heinz Award for Technology.

CentralSquare 2020 brings together more than 1,500 local government and public safety leaders from nearly every state and province across North America. This year’s annual event will take place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV, March 17-20. Learn more at 2020.CentralSquare.com.

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.