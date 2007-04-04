Kustom Signals, Inc. Announces New DRU II

The DRU II is a new directional radar unit for OEM applications from Kustom Signals. Designed with revolutionary low-power technology, the DRU II consumes only one-third the power of competitive radar units.

Designed for use in radar trailers, speed displays and various industrial control systems, the DRU II provides true DSP directional radar—approaching, receding or both target reporting.

The unit’s small size, just 3.5" H x 3" W x 2.3" D, along with its common RS232 interface, allows design freedom and the ability to easily upgrade from other units. For additional information on the DRU II or other Kustom Signals products call 1-800-4KUSTOM or visit www.kustomsignals.com.

Prior to its official release, the Advancer V-12™ was awarded a major contract by the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense, making it the sole issued goggle system for the UK’s deployed troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. The product is currently under evaluation by US Special Operations Forces groups.

