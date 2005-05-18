Kustom Signals New Pole-Mounted Radar Speed Displays

Kustom Signals’ pole-mounted radar speed displays feature full-matrix, high-intensity LED displays to get the attention of oncoming drivers as a reminder to slow down.

These pole-mounted displays can be directly hard-wired to the electric service or powered by a solar/battery back-up system. Four models are available to meet department’s needs and budget. Each offers a 12 or 18-inch display size, appropriate for areas with different speed limits.

All displays offer a directional radar, keyed-on/off switch, single cycle on/off clock, 1/8-inch thick welded aluminum construction, white powder coat finish inside and out, all stainless hardware, GE Lexan® shielding with a non-glare finish for easy readability even in direct sunlight, automatic intensity adjustment to ambient light conditions and mounting brackets. Optional upgrades include a solar panel, over-speed blanking and multiple violator alert options.