The New Falcon HR Radar System from Kustom Signals, Inc.

The Falcon HR is the newest K-Band radar system from Kustom Signals. Designed with revolutionary low-power directional technology, the Falcon HR offers the functionality of high-end radar systems at an economical price.

The K-band directional sensing technology in the Falcon HR displays the target’s direction of travel and can isolate traffic in one direction.

The Falcon HR can be handheld or dash-mounted for stationary or moving operation. The standard unit comes with a power cord. A cordless option, with a rechargeable battery in the handle, is also available.

All Falcon HR units feature fastest vehicle mode. Moving models also include moving opposite operation, SMART Patrol Search and an IR remote control.

The Falcon HR meets all IACP and NHTSA regulations.

For additional information on the Falcon HR or other Kustom Signals products call 1-800-4KUSTOM or visit www.kustomsignals.com