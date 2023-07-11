Delivering procurement solutions for customers, CentralSquare partners with PlanetBids

Collaboration saves time and drives efficiencies through new procurement services



LAKE MARY, Fla. - CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, announced today a partnership with PlanetBids, a trusted provider of modern cloud-based procurement solutions. Through this collaboration, new and existing CentralSquare customers will immediately benefit from seamless, end-to-end automated procurement solutions. This partnership advances CentralSquare’s ability to respond to the increasing demand for comprehensive and efficient procurement services.

The partnership between CentralSquare and PlanetBids will offer contracting services, including contract, vendor and bid management, business certification and prequalification, evaluation services, bid spec libraries and milestone payments.

“Our collaboration with PlanetBids enables us to provide an all-encompassing procurement solution to finance professionals that saves time, drives efficiency and increases capabilities for our customers,” says Ron Anderson, Chief Sales Officer at CentralSquare. “As we continue to grow throughout North America, partnerships that help our customers adopt and implement new technologies to best serve their citizens will be paramount.”

“The core of our client base is government agencies, cities and counties, airports, fire departments, water agencies, and ports and transportation, and we’re confident in the CentralSquare team and the solutions they offer to the public sector,” shared Alan Zavian, CEO of PlanetBids. “We are proud to partner with a company that truly makes a difference in improving and enhancing the safety in communities across the nation.”

CentralSquare’s industry momentum continues to accelerate, strengthening its position as a trusted provider of comprehensive software solutions for the public sector. This partnership with PlanetBids reinforces CentralSquare’s commitment to delivering crucial technology that meets the evolving needs of its customers.

About CentralSquare Technologies

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.

About PlanetBids

Established in 2000, PlanetBids is the leading provider of modern cloud-based Procurement solutions for public, private, educational and nonprofit sectors across the United States. With 23 years of industry knowledge, experience and service, PlanetBids is recognized as a trusted purveyor of web-based Procurement solutions that are easy-to-use, configurable, reliable and secure. Designed, developed and serviced in the United States, PB System™, PlanetBids’ modular suite of innovative and digital solutions, offers a proven process for procurement teams to streamline traditionally time-consuming bid management practices.