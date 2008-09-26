Fort Hall Tribal PD Chooses Spillman for Data Management

Agency using software to improve dispatch and jail operations

SALT LAKE CITY — Spillman Technologies is helping dispatch officers at the Fort Hall Tribal Police Department operate more efficiently and organize incident records.

The Idaho agency is using Spillman’s Hub and Computer-Aided Dispatch, Jail Management, Law Records, Evidence Management and Personnel Management modules.

With Spillman’s Law Records and Evidence Management modules, the department can consolidate all law incident records into one database and create incident and case management reports. Agency personnel can also easily track the status and location of evidence and link items to property records.

The Fort Hall Tribal Police Department can use Spillman’s Jail Management module to book inmates into the agency’s holding cells. The software will also allow them to maintain detailed histories for each inmate and manage court appearances and medical appointments for inmates.

Spillman’s Personnel Management module will enable the department to efficiently store, retrieve and manage information about employees. For example, they can quickly access an employee’s unique job skills, such as the ability to speak a foreign language or perform first aid.

The agency went live with the Spillman system April 22. They are one of 35 agencies in Idaho and more than 700 agencies nationwide using Spillman, a leading public safety provider headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Spillman provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Records Management, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing.