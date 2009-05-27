Livingston County, Michigan Police Department Selects SunGard’s OSSI Public Safety Software

Lake Mary, FL - The Livingston County, Michigan Police Department has selected SunGard’s OSSI Public Safety Solution to provide technology applications for Police, Fire, 911 and public safety employees (www.sungardps.com/ossi), including Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Records Management System (RMS), Jail Management System (JMS), and Mobile Computing Technology (MCT) software.

SunGard Public Sector’s OSSI Public Safety Solution will provide the Livingston County Police Department with a fully integrated public safety software solution that will help increase productivity and accountability. Computer Aided Dispatch allows public safety telecommunicators to dispatch and track calls for law, fire and medical units, helping to simplify operations and enable agencies to respond quickly to calls with the right resources. This Microsoft Windows-based application helps provide increased safety for the responding units and is configurable for multi-agencies.

Using the Records Management System, investigators can view all related records for open cases, create photo lineups, perform State/NCIC and police-to-police queries and view CAD event history. The Jails Management System maintains easily accessible data on inmates from booking to release and is fully integrated with the agency’s Record Management System (RMS) to help eliminate duplicate data entry, ensure data integrity and provide comprehensive management reporting. Officers in the field can use mobile computing technology to share information in real time, which will help improve response times and help increase officer and citizen safety.

