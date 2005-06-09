Plant Equipment Introduces the CADStar, a Map-Based CAD

http://www.police1.com/ad/redirect.cfm?man=Plant&goto_url=www.peinc.com/solutions/public-safety/orion-cadstar.asp ORION CADStar is a sophisticated, yet cost effective, computer aided dispatch (CAD) application designed specifically for small and medium size call-centers. Its “map centric” design deploys a map display engine as an integral component of the real-time CAD application. CADStar’s intuitive “Information on Demand” graphical user interface enhances operator performance, reduces training requirements and speeds system implementation.

At the desktop, CADStar delivers an efficient presentation of information and provides browser based reporting. The robust feature-set in CADStar includes the ability to detect duplicate calls, display multiple incidents, list premise history and supplemental information such as SOPs, Hazmat info, contact lists, unit recommendations and much more.

ORION CAD-Star features:

Turn Key Map-Centric CAD

Full Windows functionality makes it easy to use

Place telephone and radio calls directly from CAD

CADMobile is a new application that can be used to access and perform CAD functions on a mobile data computer (MDA). CADMobile can be interfaced to GPS receivers to provide an AVL capability. It’s easy to use interface features a configurable tool bar and a dynamic map display. Embedded standard features help conserve RF bandwidth. Standard encryption components provide additional layers of security.

AVL capability

Direct messaging among units/terminals

Storage and retrieval of messages

Emergency notification

Security-based restrictions, re-transmission and acknowledgement actions

PEI products are sold, implemented and maintained by our channel distribution partners. We are committed to providing support for these channels through PEI’s legendary support services. For more information on ORION CADStar, or to contact a PEI representative, please visit www.peinc.com.