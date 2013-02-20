Priority Dispatch Corp. Releases New Protocol

Salt Lake, UT -- The Priority Dispatch Corp.™ (PDC™) issue of Protocol 136: Active Assailant (Shooter) follows the recent and tragic events involving firearms and other weapons used against multiple victims and comes in advance of its scheduled release as part of Version 4.1 of the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch® (IAED™) Police Priority Dispatch System™ (PPDS™).

The 4.1 PPDS protocol will update cardset licensed users and include a new Case Entry sticker, and a pullout protocol with Key Questions and Pre-Arrival Instructions (PAIs).

PDC Police Consultant Dave Warner heralded the timely release of the newly completed protocol.

“This global release of Protocol 136 will be a valuable resource for all communication centers PPDS users or not,” he said.

This protocol can be used by all communication centers, whether or not they are licensed PPDS, FPDS, or MPDS users, although the information contained within the protocol cannot be incorporated into any 3rd party products or CADs, modified in any way, or re-distributed for any other uses.

Updates to ProQA will be available to licensed PPDS users mid-January, at which time users will be able to download the latest build of ProQA with the added Protocol 136 from the PDC FTP site. Until that time any emergency communication center, whether a PPDS user or not, can use the printed protocol available also for download on the PDC website under a special limited use license. The information contained within the protocol cannot be incorporated into any 3rd party products or CADs, modified in any way, or re-distributed for any other uses.

The sequencing of Protocol 136 differs from other PPDS Protocols in several ways due to the severity of the active assailant situation and the tendency for these types of situations to escalate rapidly. Active assailant incidents usually occur suddenly and are often over in minutes.

Unlike most other PPDS ECHO Determinants, the pathway for the Active Assailant Protocol does not immediately direct the ED to the PAIs. For Active Assailant situations discovered during Case Entry, EDs initiate a 136-E-1 response, provide Case Entry PDI-a, and then go to Protocol 136 immediately after Case Entry.

In addition, accessing the PAIs for Protocol 136 differs from other ECHO Determinants. The link to PAIs appears within the Key Questions section of the Protocol rather than directly from the DLS links in Case Entry.

If callers indicate that they believe they can leave the area safely, the EPD will follow the link to S-1 for Evacuation Instructions. If callers do not believe they can leave safely, or are uncertain, the ED will follow the link to S-2 for Lock Down Instructions. In either case, the EPD will need to assess the needs of the caller for each situation and must navigate among the most appropriate instruction of this protocol to assist the caller.

Warner said the sequencing is more efficient from a caller’s point of view by helping them get to a safe place immediately at the start of caller interrogation. The protocol helps responders by continuously gathering information from the often rapidly changing scene.

“The EPD can help callers get to a safe place immediately at the start of the caller interrogation,” he said. “The protocol also allows the EPD to address critical responder safety questions. This works in everyone’s favor.”

Protocol 136 also adds the new weapons suffix code “M” for multiple weapons to the existing codes of C, E, G, K, and O. When weapons information is known during Case Entry, cardset users—and centers accessing the card from the PDC website—can now add a weapons suffix at the point of initial dispatch of the call. Once available ProQA users will notice the ProQA automatically reconfigures the code when weapons information is gathered in response to Key Question 1.

Protocol 136 was developed by the IAED with the assistance of the National Tactical Officers Association and in association with PPDS users from California, Colorado, New York, Maryland, Florida, North Carolina, Washington DC, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

For more information, go to the IAED Web site at www.emergencydispatch.org/ and click on the “LEARN MORE” link inside the box at the top of the page highlighting the Protocol 136 Update. Complete instructions are available on the page dedicated to Protocol 136 and the IAED response.