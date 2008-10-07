Spillman Releases New Jail, Imaging Software

Crowd of nearly 500 public safety personnel among first to see new technology

SALT LAKE CITY—Spillman Technologies officially released Spillman Sentryx 6.0 to nearly 500 public safety personnel at the annual Spillman Users Conference held in Salt Lake City this week.

The latest software from Spillman makes it easier for agencies to manage jail operations and use digital images in records and investigations. Spillman Research and Design Manager, Ben Godfrey, said the number of man-hours Spillman employees spent developing Sentryx 6.0 equals more than 35 years.

“We are very excited about the release of Sentryx,” Godfrey said. “It’s been a labor of love for us.”

Spillman Senior Vice President of Product Development, Chris Hellewell, said the response from the four Spillman agencies testing the software over the last several months has been enthusiastic: Redlands Police Department in California, Cache County Sheriff’s Office in Utah, Graham County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, and Lewis County Sheriff’s Office in Washington.

Hellewell said that conference participants, who traveled across the nation to attend the annual four-day event, were excited about the range of innovative features included in the software release.

Sentryx 6.0 boasts a new, user-friendly architecture that provides customers with a modern interface and standardized features and tools. This is the first of several major Spillman releases that will convert the company’s existing software modules to the updated, easy-to-use architecture.

Using Sentryx 6.0, corrections personnel can automatically create lineups based on the characteristics of a suspect, use an intuitive booking checklist to enter inmate records into the system, and create custom assessment questionnaires to evaluate an inmate’s mental and physical health. One key jail management feature records where inmates are housed and logs when they are moved to various locations throughout the facility. Software customers can also generate customized reports and easily export data to spreadsheets for further analysis.

Enhancements to Spillman’s Imaging module allow agencies to quickly take uniform mug shots using camera functions controlled by the software. A live video feed includes eye-level and face-width guidelines to help capture uniform mug shots. Users can import images by dragging and dropping them into the application and can move single or multiple images at a time.

Spillman’s Visual Involvements® feature enables users to see how an inmate is connected to property, incidents, aliases, citations, and arrests in order to display the relationships between complex pieces of information.

Enhancements to Spillman’s Geobase make it easier than ever to capture addresses and plot map data. Spillman has partnered with ESRI, the leader in GIS technology, to utilize its cutting-edge mapping innovations and enable Spillman software to communicate directly with the map server. In addition, Google Maps™ has been integrated into Spillman’s mapping capabilities. This provides several useful tools for an agency, such as directions, real-time traffic conditions, route modification, street view, aerial view, and terrain view.

With approximately 80 percent of product enhancements coming from customer suggestions, Spillman incorporates user feedback into each release. Spillman offers its customers software enhancements at no additional charge, including major releases such as Sentryx 6.0.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Spillman provides public safety software solutions to more than 45,000 public safety professionals at more than 750 agencies nationwide.

Spillman provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Records Management, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing.

