Texas public safety agencies boost interoperability and streamline operations with CentralSquare Technologies

12 agencies aim to maximize public safety with the deployment of Public Safety & Justice Suite solutions

LAKE MARY, Fla. - CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, announced today that 12 public safety agencies across Texas have selected CentralSquare to elevate the technology used for public safety response, coordination and reporting. This development represents a significant step forward for these Texas agencies to enable interoperability and multi-jurisdictional collaboration to accelerate response times and facilitate smarter policing for more effective emergency response.

The 12 agencies that will begin implementation in the coming months include Brooks County Sheriff, Fort Bend County Sheriff, University Park Police, Lake Jackson Police, Missouri City Police, among others.

“By implementing CentralSquare to support integration between 911, CAD, RMS, Mobile and Jail Management, we will be able to support more intentional data sharing across the county, enabling faster responses when every second counts,” said Eric Fagan, Sheriff at Fort Bend County, TX. “The ability to capture all the critical information in one system and share whenever, wherever we need with specific access privileges will also increase the accuracy and efficiency in our reporting.”

Three of the Texas agencies are new to the CentralSquare ecosystem and nine are continuing customers that will upgrade their current CentralSquare solutions. Each agency will implement or upgrade solutions across the Public Safety & Justice Suite, depending on the specific needs of their jurisdiction.

CentralSquare’s Public Safety & Justice Suite includes 911, CAD, Records & Digital Evidence Management, Mobile and Jail Management solutions. Each solution from the Suite streamlines the information flow from people and departments across an organization into a fully integrated solution. Agencies can also update and store reports virtually, allowing insights to be reported in real-time from in-office workstations, mobile computers, tablets and mobile devices. This comprehensive integration increases efficiency, collaboration and accuracy – all of which are essential for swift response times and community safety.

“With the use of CentralSquare solutions, our local area first responders spend less time on technology and more time in the community where they’re needed most,” said Fagan. “Our team uses real-time data to understand crime trends in the community, rather than waiting weeks or months to understand dated reporting.”

“During a major event or public safety emergency, agencies don’t have time to waste on phone calls to appropriate responders and offices. At CentralSquare, our mission is to provide the most advanced, reliable, and unified products that support public safety interoperability within state and local regions,” said Tim Boyle, Chief Customer Officer at CentralSquare Technologies. “With more than 8,000 public safety and justice agencies using CentralSquare solutions today, we look forward to working with this expanded customer base in Texas and supporting them on their mission to maximize public safety and enable unparalleled collaboration to build safer, smarter and more connected communities.”

About CentralSquare Technologies

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out of 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.