Draeger Safety, Inc. Introduces Advanced Thermal Imaging Camera

PITTSBURGH, PA - The Dräger UCF 1600 and 3200 Thermal Imaging Cameras are suitable for use in the harshest operating environments, as the camera core is fully protected against heat, water and dust as well as major shocks and inhospitable temperatures. The camera provides clear detailed images in smoke filled fire-fighting environments and offers two transparent color (TC) operating modes for high and low temperature ranges. The Dräger UCF 1600 and 3200 are small, lightweight and extremely robust and incorporate an ergonomic design for comfortable handling and optimum operability. The VOx micro bolometer camera engine covers a wide dynamic range for optimal performance in unique image coloration and quality. The unique “smart” battery management system hold a battery service life of up to 4 hours and a charging unit is provided for direct and simultaneous charging of the camera and the replacement battery.

Distant subjects are brought into closer view, and in greater detail, using a standard digital 2x zoom. The optional Thermal Scan (TS) technology allows hidden sources of heat to be detected quickly and clearly. Selections of six different color palettes are available to indicate temperatures and optimize the image for various applications.

The Dräger UCF 3200 has an advanced higher resolution (320 x 240 pixels) resulting in a more detailed image and providing a larger field of view. For ordering information contact Draeger Safety, Inc. 1-800-615-5503.