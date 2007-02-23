EFJ, Inc.'s 3e Technologies International Subsidiary Receives $1.2M Contract to Develop Wireless Solution for U.S. Military

Irving, TX – EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that its 3e Technologies International (3eTI) subsidiary has received a contract for $1.2 million to develop a secure, wireless video solution for the U.S. military. The contract calls for the development of enhanced 3eTI products integrated with monitoring middleware to provide for rapid security surveillance when deployed in the field.

“Our secure wireless division is helping the U.S. military and troops around the world have greater situational awareness with Department of Defense-approved solutions,” said Michael E. Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EFJ, Inc. “3eTI’s products are designed to provide real-time information that can be used by command centers and soldiers to actively respond to potentially threatening situations, helping to protect the lives of troops and secure valuable military assets.”