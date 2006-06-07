Ohio MARCS EMA Deploys Padcom Remote Access Router™ State-Wide

Padcom’s Vehicle Area Network solution manages network connectivity in and out of mobile worker vehicles

Bethlehem, PA – Padcom, Inc., a leading provider of Mobile VPN solutions for continuous network connectivity to critical applications, today announced that Ohio MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications System) Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has successfully deployed Padcom’s Vehicle Area Network™ (VAN) solution. Padcom’s VAN solves a critical problem by enabling first responders to undock their laptop computers and move freely around their emergency vehicle without losing their network connection. This allows them to maintain a continuous connection between the laptop in the field, the vehicle, and headquarters, helping to increase productivity and improve user safety and the quality of service to citizens of Ohio.

“Mobile applications for all enterprises, including government, are growing in sophistication and are adding more value by providing instantaneous access to databases,” said William Clark, Research Vice President, Gartner, Inc. “The last thing that a mobile worker needs is a disruption in their workflow to deal with network connectivity issues.” Ohio EMA personnel accessing networks through their vehicle’s radio modems typically lose connection when undocking their laptops from the vehicle. In addition to managing mobile data connectivity over a non-IP network infrastructure from within the vehicle, Ohio EMA required a solution that maintained a connection to the network when field agents worked away from the vehicle.

Ohio EMA addressed these issues by combining Padcom’s TotalRoam® Mobile Virtual Network (MVN) software and 8100 Remote Access Router™ hardware platform. Padcom’s solution provides secure mobile VPN connection from the vehicle to the headquarters with TotalRoam MVN while the 8100 Remote Access Router manages the connection when the user leaves the vehicle. The VAN implemented by Ohio EMA utilizes a ruggedized WiFi access point attached to Padcom’s Remote Access Router, which communicates with the mobile laptop via an integrated 802.11 module. Upon receiving a message from the laptop, the Remote Access Router routes the information over the non-IP network. With Padcom’s comprehensive solution, Ohio EMA has resolved its mobile connectivity issues and can easily integrate future network expansion and grow to support additional IP devices through the Vehicle Area Network.

“We’re pleased that our solution will enhance the productivity of Ohio EMA personnel and that MARCS has chosen to expand the functionality of their mobile data solution through the use of our 8100 Remote Access Router,” said Scott Stone, CEO of Padcom, Inc. “The ability to meet their communication requirements with both software and hardware reflects the value that Padcom brings to a converged communication deployment. We believe that the value of our 8100 Remote Access Router will continue to be recognized as the communication requirements for clients such as Ohio EMA evolve.”