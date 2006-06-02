The 8th Annual 911 Fitness Challenge announced today, May 22, 2006, the 4 winning teams throughout the USA.

These Teams included thousands of Police & Firefighters from Miami to Alaska. Each of the Winning Teams represented their home Regions.

Each Regional Winning Team received $5,000.00

The Winners are:

“Undercover Bodybuilders” from Boston, MA (N.E. Region)

“Dirt Dawgs” from Palm Beach, FL (S.E. Region)

“Plug Uglies” from Denver , CO, (Central Region)

“Miehana Boys” from Los Angeles, CA (Western Region)

The Winners were determined by their Team’s average & combined Fat Loss and Muscle Gain. Registration proceeds benefit the Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals.

The 911 Fitness Challenge has an 8-year track record of motivating and educating the Public Safety population through seminars, peer fitness trainer certifications and the Annual Fitness Challenge. The organization was founded by Miami Police Sergeant Jim Sayih, an Exercise Physiologist, Sports Science enthusiast, who is passionate about improving the health of Police & Firefighters. “Cops & Firefighters who are FIT, benefit the communities they serve, their organizations and their families with efficient and safe performance, effective and proficient skill development as well as a greater ability to manage stress and family harmony”, according the Jim Sayih.

The 2006 Challenge Title sponsor is Bally Total Fitness Clubs. The Nutrition Sponsor is VPX Sports Nutrition, a company known for superior quality in high-protein smoothies, high-protein nutrition bars and a variety of other health & fitness enhancing nutritional products. Both Bally’s and VPX banner links are located on the 911 Fitness website. Other sponsors include several Medical companies, Public Safety manufacturers, and Fitness organizations, including American College of Sports Medicine, 5.11 Tactical, Quartermaster, FEDEX-Kinko’s, Wal-Mart, and GNC.

The 911 Winning teams will receive their giant checks at local fitness events hosted in their cities during the next upcoming weeks by representatives of 911 Fitness Bally’s and VPX-Sports Nutrition.