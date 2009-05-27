Beretta USA Announces New Vice President Sales and Marketing

ACCOKEEK, MD - Beretta USA is pleased to announce Gary Ramey has joined the company as Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

Ramey reports to Christopher Merritt, General Manager Beretta USA, and will be responsible for sales and marketing for both Beretta’s commercial and law enforcement divisions.

“Gary brings a wealth of marketing expertise and we’re very happy to have him as part of our executive management team” said Merritt I believe his work both outside and inside the shooting, hunting, outdoor industry will bring valuable new thinking to how we approach the marketplace”.

Ramey is a classically trained consumer package goods sales and marketing executive with strategic brand leadership experience across multiple categories and channels. He has been involved with the sporting goods industry across several categories, as well as USA Shooting. “I’m excited to be a part of the Beretta opportunity and I look forward to contributing to its future growth,” said Ramey.

Beretta USA

Beretta, established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms earing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide. For additional information, visit www.berettausa.com.