ELYSE - DropFire’s Security Framework

Elyse™ is the security framework adhered to by all DropFire systems. Verification of identity is done with an authentication scheme that prevents hackers from gaining access to the departments system. Once a user’s identity is established through the authentication scheme, ELYSE then restricts the user’s access to departmental data depending on the level of authorization. In order to protect the exchange of information, all points through which the data passes is encrypted. This assures both the privacy of all communication sessions and the integrity of the data received. ELYSE then takes one step further by notifying administrators if tampering is observed. In order to complete the security framework, an auditing system is in place to create log files of usage. This is a configurable feature that will be managed by the administrator to optimize the storage requirements.

Authenticate Authorize Privacy » Encryption Integrity » Notification Auditing

Wireless Privacy - Preventing Eavesdropping

Encrypting of all transmissions

AES “Advanced Encryption Standard” is a symmetric cryptography system based on “Rijndael” (Daemen/Rijmen)

Wireless Data Integrity - Preventing Tampering

Cryptographic “signatures”

RSA (Rivest/Shamir/Adleman) is a public-key (asymmetric) cryptography system currently used by government agencies (FBI, Police, etc.) and businesses (including banks) for their sensitive data

Wireless System Hardening - Avoiding Viruses and Malware